Wednesday, Feb. 6

Bats in the Belfry

Local media outfit Nyx Labs is screening John Singleton’s classic hip-hop/hood coming-of-age drama Boyz N the Hood at coworking space WeWork. Beer and popcorn will be provided. 3 Place Ville-Maire, suite 300, 5:30 p.m., free

Tonight the Fine Arts Museum is having a Calder 5 à 8. You can get into the expo for half price, enjoy wine, beer and a Calder-themed cocktail and listen to live music by the Masashi Usui Trio. Calder mobiles will be set in motion by the museum’s resident expert. Public service announcement: the bar only takes cards. 1380 Sherbrooke W., 5 p.m., $11.50

At Art Hive tonight there is a Valentine’s Day prep event that invites you to not buy Valentine’s Day stuff and make it yourself instead. The Concordia Centre for Creative Reuse will be providing materials for you to create DIY gifts or other trinkets. They will also be offering free snacks and non-alcoholic drinks. 1515 Ste-Catherine W., Office EV5.777, 5 p.m., free

At Casa del Popolo tonight there is An Evening of Pop, featuring three local groups, Dolly Blonde, Artemisia and BECCA. 4873 St-Laurent, 8:30 p.m., $10/PWYC

Head down to St-Henri’s favourite redecorated dive, Bar de Courcelle, to hear local all-girl indie trio Bats in the Belfry play not one but two sets. 4685 Notre-Dame W., 10 p.m., price unlisted

