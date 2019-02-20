Wednesday, Feb. 20

Pinochet Porn

There’s another new record label in town. Cosmovision Records was created by a collection of musicians from Latin America, Europe and Montreal and combines electronic music with world, folk and trad elements. They’re launching their first compilation record tonight at brewpub L’Espace Public. For the occasion, brewer Carl Péloquin has prepared a new beer called Cosmobière. A line-up of artists working with the label will be playing. 3632 Ontario E., 6 p.m., free

The DHC/Art Foundation for Contemporary Art present a free screening of artist Ellen Cantor’s experimental film Pinochet Porn at the Canadian Centre for Architecture, with an introductory reading by Clara López Menéndez. 1920 Baile (Paul Desmarais Theatre), 6:30 p.m., free

Four nights of horror plays will be performed at Mainline Theatre from Feb. 21–24 under the banner Festival de la Bête Noire, and tonight — in the style of the Fringe Fest’s Fringe-for-All — you can see two- to three-minute previews of each play for free as part of the festival’s opening gala. 3997 St-Laurent, 7 p.m., free

Les Francofolies have booked French rock trio Radio Elvis at MTELUS’s M2 room. The band, who started playing in London alongside King Krule, recently released their second album Ces-Garçons-Là which won revelation of the year at the Victoires awards. Julien Sagot of Karkwa will play the opening set. 59 Ste-Catherine E., 8 p.m., $26.75

Local synth-psych group Victory Chimes continue their once-a-month residency at Escogriffe tonight. This month’s special guest and opener is Johnny Griffin of folk-rock favourites John Jacob Magistry. 4461 St-Denis, 8:30 p.m., $10

