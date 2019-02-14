Thursday, Feb. 14

Âme

Happy Valentine’s Day! (Or not?)

Among the many Vday and anti-Vday events going on around the city is the Mcsway poetry collective’s Heartbreak Museum, featuring poems, art and relics from exes. 651 Sherbrooke W. (building 21) 12–4 p.m., $2

Also on the vernissage tip, art/writing collective WIP presents Verso, featuring the work of visual artists including Jason Botkin and Magalie Leclerc-Casavant and writers such as David Goudreault and Mikella Nicol. The event also promises live music by Arnaud Spick-Saucier. 3487 St-Laurent, 5–11 p.m., free

Local food/culture organisation At the Immigrants Table is hosting a Valentine’s Day vareniki workshop at Fletchers. You can learn to make the pierogi-like miniature Russian dumplings in their savory and sweet variations and take home the recipe afterwards. 4040 St-Laurent, 7 p.m., $25

Veteran German DJ Frank Wiedemann (of duo Âme), co-founder of Innervisions Records, is playing a set at Stereobar tonight along with local support from Mike Haddad. 856 Ste-Catherine E., 10 p.m., $20

Club Pellicano is proposing a Valentine’s Day night with cheap champagne and local electro DJ Ponsolo, who will come “foutre le bordel dans votre couple”. Singles and groups larger than two are also welcome. 1076 Bleury suite 001, 11 p.m., price unlisted

