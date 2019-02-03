Sunday, Feb. 3

Thomas Arslan’s In the Shadows

MTL Women in Music is having a networking brunch today at Quai des Brumes. The event is open to all. Participants are reminded to bring their own mug to reduce waste. 4481 St-Denis, 11 a.m., free

Local online thrift store DAKU is having an open house and sale today. All clothing is 15 per cent off. There will also be DJ sets by Omar Hamdi, Hugo Balek, Charles Wassner and Julien Baunay. 4539 Clark, 2 p.m.

Cinéma du Parc and the Goethe Institut have given Quebec-based filmaker Denis Côté carte blanche in selecting a series of German films which will be showing this week. Today’s matinée screening is Thomas Arslan’s gangster movie In the Shadows. 3575 Parc, 2 p.m., $13 (seniors and youth discounts available)

If you’re into the whole Super Bowl thing, and more specifically into the event’s notoriously heavy and unhealthy spread of food, check out the tailgate party at Bifteck. BYO dish to enter the tailgate dish competition, wherein so-called celebrity judges will award the Bifteck Bowl to the winner. 3702 St-Laurent, 3–6:30 p.m.

To check out the big game itself, Antonio Park’s downtown resto-bar Kampai Garden is screening the Super Bowl and implementing a football menu and specials all night. 1616 Ste-Catherine W., 5 p.m.–1 a.m.

The annual ArtSIDA benefit auction is happening at the MAC, pairing art lovers with a range of works that they can bid on and possibly take home, for a good cause (AIDS Community Care Montreal). The event begins with a cocktail dinatoire and artist meet-and-greet at 6:30 p.m., with the three-hour auction beginning at 7:30 p.m. 185 Ste-Catherine W., 6:30 p.m., $100/$150 VIP

For more concert recommendations, see our Music Listings and this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.