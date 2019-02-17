Sunday, Feb. 17

Vypers

At the Planetarium today is the Fête des Semences de Montréal (wonderfully translated as Seedy Weekend), organized by local food activists Cultiver Montréal. Over a dozen farms, seed savers and environmental organizations will be present and giving talks on urban agriculture, horticulture and related subjects. 4801 Pierre-de-Coubertin, 9 a.m.–5 p.m., free

Japanese resto Marusan has invited private wine and spirits importer Bacchus76 and wine club Déserteur to do a tasting with five sakés. Tickets include a series of bouchées by chef Tetsuya Shimizu as well as his infamous fried chicken. 401 Notre-Dame W., 3:30 p.m., $95

Deepen your understanding of the political climate in the U.S. when the McGill Debating Union holds a Flat Earth Debate, an evaluation of anti-science claims. Redpath Museum (859 Sherbrooke W.), 3:30–5 p.m., “free with admission to the museum” ie. $10 suggested donation, free for students and children

Good luck getting into Quai des Brumes when Quebec City buzz-bro Hubert Lenoir performs his album Darlène unplugged and a little jazzy. 4481 St-Denis, 5–7 p.m., PWYC

Tonight at l’Esco there is a showcase from label Fishbum Records. Two bands from Toronto, Vypers and Witchrot, will play alongside two local acts, The Fuzzy Undertones and Palmetto. 4461 St-Denis, 8 p.m., $12

