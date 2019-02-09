Saturday, Feb. 9

Silent EM

Hart and George Comedy are bringing a one-night show entitled Just for Cats: A Comedy/Art Show for Feline Lovers to Galerie Parfois. Cat sketches, cat poems, cat videos, cat art and other cat things will be going on, with all proceeds going to Pussy Patrol and Refuge Kitty-Kat Rescue adoption charities. 4064 St-Laurent suite 1, 8 p.m., $15

Art, music and fashion group Chasse et Pêche are organizing a party tonight inspired “by the underground scene in Berlin as well as contemporary surrealism.” There will be an art expo and DJ sets by Saysana, Rkt Records, Bismuthsama and others. Drinks will be sold on site but you can also BYO. Secret Location, 9 p.m., $8/$10

L’Escogriffe is your cold-wave go-to tonight, with live sets by NYC act Silent EM and locals Chevalier Avant Garde, Xarah Dion and Non Lieu. 4461 St-Denis, 9:30 p.m., $10

The annual celebration of legendary hip hop producer J Dilla, Montreal Loves Dilla, goes down at Ausgang Plaza on St-Hubert, with special guests KenLo Craqnuques and Vlooper of Alaclair Ensemble and DJs Toast Dawg, Sev Dee, Manzo, Ephiks, Manifest and Magnanimous. 6524 St-Hubert, 9 p.m., $5 before 10 p.m./$10

Groove Nation hosts an event called Nomad in Orient, with DJs Indium, Eric Mandala and Khalil M. playing a mix of worldbeat, dub and electronic. There will also be live painting by Cornelia Rose. 410 Rachel E., 10 p.m., $15

