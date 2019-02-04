Monday, Feb. 4

No Hay Banda

The fifth annual edition of First Voices Week at the Concordia downtown campus starts today and consists of a series of political, social, academic and cultural events with Indigenous speakers. Today’s program includes a talk on allyship, on visions of nature in indigenous cinema and on indigenous youth, as well as a film screening. The events are open to the public free of charge (some have small suggested donations). A full schedule of First Voices Week is available here.

Le Majestique is having a Chartreuse-themed night featuring a various cocktails and creations made with yellow and green varieties of the liqueur. 4105 St-Laurent, 7 p.m.

Tonight is the last performance of Un Temps pour tout, a dance piece that our critic Nora Rosenthal described as “thrilling, inclusive, and possessed of that rare sparkle: fun.” See her full review here. Théâtre la Chapelle, 3700 St-Dominique, 7 p.m. $18.50-$33.50

If you crave alt entertainment, monthly concert event No Hay Banda is going hard tonight with Riot Pousse, “a miniature DIY riot grrrl-inspired opera” as well as Steven Takasugi’s sideshow, inspired by the freak shows that were performed on Coney Island in the early 20th century, accompanied by an eight-piece chamber orchestra. La Sala Rossa (4848 St-Laurent), 8:30 p.m., $12

Local banjo-wielding folk duo the Pudding Chômeur is playing a show tonight at Grumpy’s including newly written material, followed by a set by Alex Charbonneau. 1242 Bishop, 9 p.m., price unlisted

