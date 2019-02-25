Monday, Feb. 25

Joe Bel

Ongoing food fest Montréal en Lumière is holding a conference in English on Instagram and gastronomy. Chef Antonin Mousseau-Rivard of Mousso and international chef/food stylist Camille Becerra will be joining prominent local food blogger Élise Tastet to discuss the topic. Blumenthal Building (305 Ste-Catherine W.), 2–4 p.m., $45

Restaurant le Diplomate is having a cocktail and food pairing with bartender/mixologist Pierre-Hugues Marois (of Coldroom, Chasse-Galerie and Taverne Midway fame). 129 Beaubien, 6 p.m.

French folk/soul chanteuse Joe Bel — who recorded her 2018 album Dreams in Montreal with producer Marcus Paquin — returns to town to play le Ministère. 4521 St-Laurent, 7:30 p.m., $24.23 all-in

Tonight Cinéma Politica Concordia is screening Deeyah Khan’s Emmy Award-winning documentary White Right: Meeting the Enemy. The director met with neo-nazis and white nationalists in the U.S. to investigate the rise of far-right extremism there. Afterwards, there will be a panel discussion with anti-racist activist Marilou Craft, Algerian-Canadian jurist Touhami Rachid Raffa and feminist academic/activist Yasmin Jiwani. 1455 de Maisonneuve W., 7 p.m., $5–$10 suggested donation

Berlin-based Australian band Parcels — buzzworthy disco bros who were protégés of Daft Punk — play Théatre Fairmount with NYC synth-pop act Penthouse Boys opening. 5240 Parc, 8 p.m., $19.75/$23.75, all ages

