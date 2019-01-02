Wednesday, Jan. 2

G-REX

Weekly wine-tasting event Acquired Taste is taking place at Kabinet. The cocktail bar offers staff prices on selected bottles, and tonight the music is by silktits and Appraiser. 92 Laurier W., 7 p.m., entry free

Le Belmont’s regular Bass Drive Wednesdays is doing a charity event, with proceeds going to addiction prevention organization Fondation Jean Lapointe. 4483 St-Laurent, 10 p.m., $5 suggested donation

Loud and proud of their distinction as the only rock karaoke night in town, Piranha Bar’s weekly KaraRock event invites would-be frontmen and frontwomen to pick up the mic. 680 Ste-Catherine W., 10 p.m., price unlisted

Yet another NYE afterparty is taking place at Newspeak, where Detroit-based G-REX will be playing, with local support from the W4rriors and DJ Frozen. 1403 Ste-Élisabeth, 10 p.m., $10–$15

The festivities continue at Salon Daomé with the 64HZ New Years Afterparty, featuring techno by Galaks, Monokini San and Tone Selekt and visuals by VJ Pumpkin. 4465 St-Laurent, 10 p.m., price unlisted

And if techno is not your bag, “no house, no techno” is a promise at Datcha Wednesdays, where Mind Bath and Empress will be playing funk, dancehall, hip hop and baile. 98 Laurier W., 11 p.m., free

