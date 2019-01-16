Wednesday, Jan. 16

Tamayugé

Bar Kabinet’s bimonthly wine and music night Acquired Taste proposes “funky sips and sounds from far-out places.” 92 Laurier W., 7–11 p.m., free entry

Performance art production house Grand Stand MTL are launching a bi-weekly series of literary readings at Crobar. The readings will be followed by a jam night at the upstairs bar. 1221 Crescent St., 8 p.m., price unlisted

Rockabilly dance school JiveStudio are organizing Wednesday Rock’n’Roll nights at Mont-Royal Ave. tavern and billiards bar Scoop. Cover includes a beginners class at the start of the night, followed by 50s rock by DJ Tony Be Good. 200 Mont-Royal E., 8 p.m., $5

Tamayugé, an avant-garde electronic band made up of Japanese and Ukrainian musicians based in Montreal, play Casa del Popolo with fellow locals Kee Avil and NY/Kingston/Victoria act the Powers. 4873 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., price unlisted

Montreal scene veteran Jeff Louch and his synth/psych band Victory Chimes are starting a three-month residency at l’Escogriffe. They will be accompanied by different opening acts every week, starting with Bleu Odeur tonight. 4461 St-Denis, 10 p.m., price unlisted

For more concert recommendations, see our Music Listings and this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.