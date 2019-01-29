Tuesday, Jan. 29

Lillie West Of Lala Lala

As part of their Cinéma Paradiso and Food Core series, the Phi Centre is screening Eric Khoo’s Ramen Shop about a young Japanese ramen chef on a culinary journey to Singapore. The film will be subtitled in French and followed by a food workshop on ramen with Crew Café’s chef Gita Seaton and food journalist Ève Dumas. 407 St-Pierre, 6 p.m., $50 ($175 Cinema Paradiso passports available for multiple events)

Wine and paint are two things you wouldn’t normally associate with Lower Main dive bar Bifteck, but they’re on the menu for tonight. McGill groups Stronger than Stigma and Art of Wellness are inviting folks to let out their inner child by painting at the bar, while indulging in the regular cheap pitchers, pool table and free popcorn. Could get messy… 3702 St-Laurent, 7 p.m., $5 suggested donation

Bilingual comedy show le Ethic Show is going down tonight (and every Tuesday) at Bootlegger l’Authentique. 3481 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $10

Last year, 24-year-old singer, songwriter and guitarist Lillie West — centrepiece/frontwoman for Chicago Lala Lala — released her sophomore album The Lamb, with sharp lyrics inspired by tough times and a lo-fi but hook-heavy indie rock sound. Tonight the band plays Casa del Popolo with openers Sen Morimoto and Ada Lea. 4873 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $13/$15

Oakland post-punk act the Soft Moon play Théâtre Fairmount with openers Hide and Deception. 5240 Parc, 9 p.m., $20/$23

