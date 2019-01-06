Sunday, Jan. 6

Loopkin

Toronto singer-songwriter Alexander Lukashevsky (formerly of Deep Dark United) will be playing an afternoon record store set at Phonopolis. 207 Bernard, 1–2 p.m., price unlisted

McGill’s Redpath Museum screens The Illusionists, a feature-length documentary about the globalization of beauty. 859 Sherbrooke W., 2:30 p.m., free

Rosemont bar Vices & Versa’s Sunday 5 à 8 concert series is kicking off for the year with a performance by There Is Still Time… Brother. 6631 St-Laurent, 5 p.m., free

In the same neck of the woods, you can hit up street artist Loopkin’s vernissage at Brouhaha pub. The expo will be on display there until the Feb. 16, when it will move to Brouhaha’s Ahuntsic location. 5860 de Lorimier, 5 p.m., free

Take in some experimental sounds and sights at Casa del Popolo, where Toronto A/V duo Syzygy will perform, with openers Visions Of (a local ambient/drone act) and “deep spawave” project Ghoultalk. 4873 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $10/PWYC

