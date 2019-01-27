Sunday, Jan. 27

Xavier Wulf

Nouveau Palais’ East Plateau location is hosting the third edition of Art@Nouveau Palais today. An expo entitled Head Space by Amanda Durepos will be on display. 4764 Papineau, 1 p.m.–6 p.m.

The Redpath Museum’s Sunday Documentary series is screening Melissa Tapper Goldman’s Subjectified: Nine young women talk about sex. The film gives the perspectives of American women from different backgrounds. 859 Sherbrooke W., 2:30 p.m., free

The Club du Choro de Montréal is having a jam session at Café Resonance tonight. House musicians will be playing a variety of traditional Brazilian music styles and featuring, in particular, the works of composer Pixinguinha. The Café will also be serving vegan fare. 5175A Parc, 5 p.m., $8

Orson Welles’ directorial debut Citizen Kane (1941) has often been cited as the best film ever made. Whether you’re an uninitiated skeptic or a fan who’s never seen it on the big screen, a 35mm print is showing tonight at Cinéma DeSève courtesy of le Cinéclub/the Film Society. 1400 de Maisonneuve W., 6:30 p.m., $8/$6 students & seniors

On this final day of the Lux Magna festival, Montreal filmmaker Liz Singh’s 2018 feature The Lower Plateau (about a formerly successful indie musician turned weed dealer) is screening at la Vitrola, preceded by a short called Mahalia Melts in the Rain. 4602 St-Laurent, 7:30 p.m., $5

Up the street at Casa, there’s another Lux Magna event. We Are The Light is a night of music and poetry by womxn of colour. You can check out our interview with organiser Shades Lawrence here. 4873 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $12.50

From East Memphis, L.A.-based underground rapper Xavier Wulf plays Bar le Ritz with opener Dave Lost. 179 Jean-Talon W., 9 p.m., $20/$25

