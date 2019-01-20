Sunday, Jan. 20

Branden McLeod

The Museum of Jewish Montreal is serving a brunch today accompanied by klezmer music by Noah Century and Jason Rosenblatt. Clients are asked to reserve by phone or email. There are seatings at 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Fletchers (4040 St-Laurent), 10 a.m.

Today through Feb. 10, the Segal Centre and Urban Ink present a musical about residential schools called Children of God, written and directed by Corey Payette. Due to the subject matter this play is 14+, and there will be moderated post-show discussions after every performance. 5170 Côte-Ste-Catherine, various times (1:30 p.m. today), $47/$44 seniors/$30 under 30/$25 students

Contemporary dance company Tangente has a show on at the Wilder Building. The program has three works: Élian Mata’s Fôret, Dana Dugan’s Meatmarket and (trans)figuration. 1435 Bleury, 4 p.m., $21–$29

Casa del Popolo’s first Words & Music show of 2019 presents multifaceted performer Brendan McLeod along with Jason Blackbird Selman, Aaron Finbloom and the Conversation Choir, Wolfe Girardin, Natalia Yanchak and Ian Ferrier. See details about all the performers here. 4873 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $8.27

If you want to check out the lunar eclipse tonight, you can head to the Planetarium. Members of the Société d’astronomie du Planétarium will be present and serving hot tea. Warm clothing is advised. The event will be cancelled if it’s too cloudy, so keep an eye on the Facebook page. 4801 Pierre-de-Coubertin, 9:30 p.m., free

