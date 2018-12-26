Wednesday, Dec. 26

Aba & Preach

If you’re still on holiday and on the fence about leaving the warmth of home, the Planetarium is organizing pyjama days from now until New Year’s Day. You have to buy a ticket but they’ll give you free hot chocolate. 4801 Pierre-de-Coubertin, 9 a.m.–5:30 p.m., general admission $16 (student, senior and family prices available — tickets for specific shows vary)

It’s Boxing Day or Boxing Week (as most retailers call it these days), and Artgang Montreal is kicking off their event with a 75 per cent off sale on in-store items and a 30 per cent off sale on online purchases. 3790 St-Laurent, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

In other post-Christmas sales, climbing wall complex Allez Up is offering a discounted price for 20 tickets to their facilities. This deal will be on until the 28th. 1555 St-Patrick W., 12 p.m.–12 a.m., $240 for 20 tickets

Bootlegger l’Authentique is having a Boxing Day comedy show featuring local YouTube celebrities Aba and Preach and their regular event, le Ethnic Show. 3481 St-Laurent, 6 p.m., $21.69

Regular event Datcha Wednesdays is having a holiday charity edition with proceeds going to the CHU Sainte-Justine’s children’s wing. The DJs are Planet Giza, Obsolete, LARUE, Nana Zen and AK. 98 Laurier, 10 p.m., $5

