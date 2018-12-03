Monday, Dec. 3

Daniel Romano

makeOURspace Solidarity Night invites women, trans, gender non-conforming and non-binary folks to “play and try out hands-on projects” at Helios Makerspace. 137 St-Ferdinand, #223, 5–8 p.m.

Check out the opening of Yannis Davy Guibinga’s photo project Je Suis Montréal, which aims to question conventional wisdom about Montreal/Quebec identity by documenting native and racialized youth in the city. The event (featuring cocktails and music, vernissage style), is co-presented by Apathy Is Boring. Eastern Bloc (7240 Clark), 6–10 p.m., free

‘Tis the season for benefit shows as Cult MTL’s Johnson Cummins mentioned in this week’s Hammer of the Mods. On that note, local heavy metal trio Thrash la reine are playing a show for Moisson Montréal at l’Escogriffe tonight. Boycottage is opening. 4467a St-Denis, 9 p.m., $10

Two Ontario indie rock outfits play Bar le Ritz tonight, Daniel Romano of Welland and Frigs of Toronto. 179 Jean-Talon W, 9:30 p.m., $12/$15

Village Bar le Cocktail dares you to show up for their karaoke sans pants. If you’re game, they’ll give you a shooter for every song you sing in your undies. 1669 Ste-Catherine E., 10 p.m.

For more concert recommendations, see our Music Listings and this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.