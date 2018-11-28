Wednesday, Nov. 28

bülow

The ever-popular Joe Beef is launching “Another Cookbook of Sorts” entitled “Surviving the Apocalypse” at Drawn and Quarterly. Authors Frederic Morin, David McMillan and Meredith Erickson will be present to sign copies. 176 Bernard W., 5–7 p.m., free

Former U.S. President Bill Clinton and former secretary of state (and presidential candidate) Hillary Clinton are doing a conference at the Bell Centre tonight. 1909 Avenue des Canadiens-de-Montréal, 7:30 p.m., $96.75–$443.75

Under Pressure’s Beaux Dégats are organizing a street art battle at les Foufs. The evening will be hosted by Osti One and includes performances by Bass Ventura and DJs Manzo and Shirtless. Five street artists will be in attendance. 87 Ste-Catherine E., 8 p.m., $8

Teenage electro-pop sensation bülow (you know her hit tune “Not a Love Song” even if you don’t think you do) is playing Montreal for the first time tonight. See her at le Ministère with local openers Cinzia & the Eclipse, and check out our interview with her here. 4521 St-Laurent, 8:30 p.m., $15.50/$20

Sloan, the elder statesmen of Canadian indie rock, play Café Campus tonight, with no opening act — it’s a “soirée avec Sloan.” 57 Prince-Arthur E., 8:30 p.m., $25/$30

