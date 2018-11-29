Thursday, Nov. 29

Mando Marie

McGill Nourish is holding the Anti-Capitalist Holiday Market at Café Mezcal this evening. At the market will be Montreal-area artisans, artists and food producers. 156 Prince-Arthur E., 4–8 p.m.

Though the band won’t be performing live, everyone’s invited to party with Montreal goth/pop/electronic four-piece Lesser Evil as they launch their new EP at the Emerald. Expect music-video screenings, drinks and celebration. 5295 Parc, 5–8 p.m., free

Musitechnic and communications-sector charity BEC are screening the Lions de Cannes award-winning advertisements from last summer. The ads come from all over the world. Prior to the screening, there will be a debate on creativity with panelists from Adviso, Rad, Sid Lee and FCB Montreal. Musitechnic (1088 Clark), 5:30 p.m., $35 ($15 for students)

The Wandering Chew and Fletchers are hosting a latke making workshop this evening for Hanukkah. Participants will learn how to make traditional potato latkes as well as variations with sweet potatoes, cauliflower and other veggies. Proceeds will go to the Federation CJA. 4040 St-Laurent, 6–9 p.m., $25

Now based between Amsterdam and Portugal, American artist Mando Marie is best known for her stencil street art, particularly the Reading Girl series, which plays with vintage book and magazine covers. Tonight she’s in town for the vernissage of her new exhibition Checked Out at Station 16. 3523 St-Laurent, 6–9 p.m., free

Arts event organisers Montreal in Motion are having an open mic event as the finale for their third season with presentations from 11 artists. Drinks will be sold at the venue for cash and credit. Moment Factory (6250 Parc), 7:30 p.m., free with RSVP

For more concert recommendations, see our Music Listings.