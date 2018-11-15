Thursday, Nov. 15

Yung Heazy

If you’re looking for house plants this afternoon, you have options. First off, Avocats Sans Frontières McGill is having their Cactus & Coffee sale. They will give you coffee if you buy a cactus. The sale runs on weekdays until next Wednesday. New Chancellor Day Hall (3644 Peel), 1:30 p.m.—2:30 p.m.

The very popular Concordia greenhouse house plant sale is also on today. Plants are for sale by cash only and lineups will likely be long, so show up early! Hall Building 13th floor (1455 de Maisonneuve W.), 2 p.m.—7 p.m.

The Urban Science Brass Band’s weekly hip hop and soul jam le Cypher (now taking place at Bootlegger on lower St-Laurent) is already 201 editions deep, and tonight they invite France’s Cheeko into the fold, along with DJ J-Nice. Check the event page for more about them and Urban Science, as well as details about the food and drink specials. 3481 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $6/$4 before 9 p.m.

Among the many M for Montreal shows you can check out tonight is a showcase of non-Montreal artists at Café Cléopatra. Yung Heazy of B.C., the Zephyr Bones of Catalonia, Adelaida of Chile and Beach Body from Saskatchewan. 1230 St-Laurent, 8:30 p.m., free

Another M4MTL show tonight is 20 year-old Cult MTL cover-boy and Montreal-via-Rouyn rapper Zach Zoya. You can read our interview with him here. This showcase, presented by Sirius XM, also features FouKi and Rowjay. Club Soda (1225 St-Laurent), 9 p.m., $30.75

