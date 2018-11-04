Sunday, Nov. 4

World Provider

Feminist bookstore l’Euguélionne is having a used book bazar. Books of all genres will be sold for $1 to $5 and shoppers are encouraged to bring cash, as there are minimums for cards. 1426 Beaudry, 12 p.m.

Over the past two years, Village cocktail lounge Bar Renard has become a neighbourhood staple. Tonight they’re celebrating their anniversary with performances by jazz duo Kirmayer & Herridge followed by a DJ set by Pullinsky. 1272 Ste-Catherine E, 6 p.m.

Indie-folk darlings Iron and Wine are playing Théâtre Corona along with Chicago multi-instrumentalist duo Ohmme. The show is unsurprisingly sold out, but you might be able to get a ticket on social media. Théâtre Corona (2490 Notre-Dame W.), 7:30 p.m., sold out

Le gala des drags du village celebrates Montreal’s drag royalty with prizes and performances at le National. 1220 Ste-Catherine E., 8 p.m., $42.25/two for $50

Montreal duo the World Provider — aka “a superheroic musical entertainment machine” — launch a fresh EP called Old Dream with openers Bibliotek and Lost Creatures. Casa del Popolo (4873 St-Laurent), 9 p.m., $10

Local experimental electronic artist Kazuki Koga plays Microcinema Être on Parc Avenue with Sarah Pagé and Maya Kuroki (performing as a duo) and a trio called Sometimes, People featuring Joni Void. 6029A Parc (entrance through back alley), 9:30 p.m., $10/PWYC

