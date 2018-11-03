Saturday, Nov. 3

Sea Moya

Recent transplants to Montreal (via Mannheim, Germany) Sea Moya are playing a show at Pâtisserie Bela Vista. They will be accompanied by Thanya Iyer and a number of other DJs. 6409 Papineau, 8 p.m., $10/PWYC (cash only)

Teesri Duniya Theatre presents Stephen Orlov’s Birthmark, a play that proposes a vision for peace and social justice as it explores the cultural divide between Canada’s Jewish and Palestinian communities. Note that the play runs through Nov. 18, and there will be talkbacks following the performances on Nov. 4, 8, 11 and 15. Montréal Arts Interculturels (3680 Jeanne-Mance), 8 p.m. $27.50/$22.50 students & seniors

Montreal avant-pop duo Syngja launches her new album Echoing Rose with openers Bas Relief and Holobody. Diving Bell Social Club (3956 St-Laurent, 3rd floor), 9:30 p.m., $8/$10

Visual arts Festival Chromatic are holding their Nuit Chromatic art party at Usine C, with visual arts and photo expos, video projections, installations and other multimedia accompanied by DJ sets by softcoresound, anabasine and others. 1345 Lalonde, 9:30 p.m., $5/$10

Check out local indie folk/jazz band Couteau Papillon as they launch a record with a sandwiched by Wyler Wolf and Bears in Hazenmore. La Sotterenea (4848 St-Laurent), 10 p.m., $8/$12

It’s the fifth anniversary of DJ collective Voyage Funktastique at le Belmont,. Over the years, they have played at Bobards (RIP), le Bleury (now known as Maison 2109) and Ausgang. They will be Belmont residents going forward. Tonight’s show includes a live performance by New York’s Temu, Toronto’s Amalia, and DJ Blessed of Vancouver. Le Belmont (4483 St-Laurent), 10 p.m., $10

Monthly LGBT party is LIP happening within the cozy Mile Ex confines of Alexandraplatz. Expect sets by Glowzi, Cosmicwyrmrat and event organizer Frankie Teardrop. 6731 Esplanade, 10 p.m., free

