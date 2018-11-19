Monday, Nov. 19

Rüfüs du Sol

Restaurant Gus and a host of other Montreal and Toronto restaurants are having a Socks for Bubbles charity drive starting today and for the rest of the week. You can exchange a pair of socks, to be donated to the homeless community in exchange for a glass of sparkling wine. 32 Beaubien E. (and other locations listed here), 12 p.m.–1 a.m.

Cinema Politica Concordia are screening the Quebec premiere of The Feeling of Being Watched. Assia Boundaoui, the director, will be present for a Q & A session afterwards. The film deals with an Arab-American community outside of Chicago that was under FBI surveillance. 1455 de Maisonneuve W., 7 p.m., $5–$10 suggested donation

The Concordia Student Union and trans-femme fundraising organization Taking What We Need present recurring feminist comedy show Stand Up for What We Need, showcasing marginalized comedians. See the line-up and more event details here. D.B. Clarke Theatre (1455 de Maisonneuve W.), 7:30 p.m., $5–$15

Australian indie dance acr Rüfüs du Sol plays MTelus for a second consecutive night (Sunday’s show was sold out) with openers Icarus (the renowned British drum & bass duo) and Cubicolor. 59 Ste-Catherine E., 8 p.m., $43.75

Tonight at l’Escogriffe you can see new-wavey Montreal quartet Citylake (fka Satori), Victoria, BC’s shoegaze group Did You Die and cinematic psych group Room Control. 4467 St-Denis, 9 p.m., $10

