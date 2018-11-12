Monday, Nov. 12

No Cosmos

The second annual Hub Montreal conference begins today and runs through Wednesday. Billed as a “creative industries market,” the event aims to aid local cultural, entertainment and “experiential marketing” companies gain business potential and boost their digital creativity and innovative content.

Medical charity MEDLIFE Concordia is organizing a pop-up clothing thrift shop. The proceeds of the sale will go to a mental health initiative. The shop is located in the downtown library building. 1400 de Maisonneuve W., 9 a.m.–6 p.m.

In response to worrisome political trends at home and around the world, McGill organizations QPIRG and GRIP present a panel called Resisting Racism and the Rise of the Far Right as part of their Culture Shock 2018 event series. The event begins with a free vegan dinner care of Food Against Fascism, and the panel starts at 6:30 p.m. Comitée Education aux Adultes de la Petit Bourgogne et de St-Henri (2515 Désisle), 6–9 p.m.

Rosemont bar Vices & Versa is hosting a live jazz night, a good bet on a relatively quiet Monday if you’re in the area. 6631 St-Laurent, 7:30 p.m., free

Montreal composer, trumpeter and producer Scott Bevins (alias No Cosmos) is having an album launch at La Vitrola. There will be an audio installation by Crawl to Walk Productions as well. 4602 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $10

