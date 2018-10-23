Tuesday, Oct. 23

Anna Burch

Inuit artists Marja Helander and Taqralik Partridge are doing a performance piece and projection as part of the ongoing expo Among All These Tundras at Concordia’s Leonard & Bina Ellen Art Gallery. 1400 de Maisonneuve W., 5:30 p.m., free.

The Brazilian Film Festival is screening l’Autre Rio, a documentary on the social effects of the Rio olympics in 2016, at Cinéma du Parc. 3575 Parc, 7:10 p.m., $9.50

If you didn’t get to see Blade Runner 2049 at some megaplex, you can see it in the more intimate setting of Cinéma moderne. They’ve hooked up the Dolby Atmos immersive sound and are projecting in 4K, so that’s a thing, too. 5150 St-Laurent, 8:45 p.m., $15

Detroit singer-songwriter Anna Burch, who released her debut album Quit the Curse early this year, is playing la Vitrola with fellow Michiganite Fred Thomas and locals Common Holly opening. 4602 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $13/$15

A month after releasing their sophomore record Landscape, Brooklyn-based electro-pop band Future Generations are stopping in to headline at Bar le Ritz PDB, with NYC openers Zuli and Montreal’s Strangerfamiliar. 179 Jean-Talon W., 9:30 p.m., $10/$12

