Thursday, Oct. 11

Matias Aguayo

Check out the vernissage for (Wo)man and Beast in the Round of Their Need, a solo exhibition by Berlin-based Canadian artist Ambera Wellmann, whose paintings investigate “porcelain as a bodily substitute and a vehicle for perversion, manipulating the sensuality of painted surfaces to blur the distinctions between material and flesh.” Projet Pangée (372 Ste-Catherine W., #412), 5:30–8 p.m., free

South African pop singer, songwriter, actor and YouTube personality Troye Sivan plays Laval’s Place Bell. 1950 Claude-Gagné, 7:30 p.m., $51–$62

The St-Denis/Mont-Royal triangle of debauchery is getting a fourth corner — the owners of l’Escogriffe, Rockette and Quai des Brumes are opening of a new venue, Pow Pow. They already have a line-up of DJs booked for the weekend, including DJ Flexinparty, who’ll be providing entertainment for tonight’s kick-off event. 4459 St-Denis, 8 p.m., free

Basin Fest is an independent music festival founded by and showcasing the musicians who practise on Basin Street in Griffintown, among them Hood Rats, Kid Lucifer, Space Wizards and Kill No Albatross. The festival runs tonight through Saturday. L’Escogriffe (4461 St-Denis), 8 p.m. Thursday, 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, $10 per night or $20 for a festival pass

Diving Bell Social Club’s Forever residency continues this week, pairing the local “bedroom dubs recording artist” with special guest Munya. 3956 St-Laurent (3rd floor), 9:30 p.m., $10

Multi Culti and Turbo Records’ founder Thomas Von Party (of the Mile End Von Partys, not to be confused with the Amsterdam branch) returns home to play a set at Datcha tonight. He will be joined by the very eclectic Chilean-born, Berlin-based Matias Aguaya. Datcha (98 Laurier W), 11 p.m., price unlisted

For concert recommendations, consult our Music Listings and this week’s Hammer of the Mods.