October 15, 2018
City

Hundreds of Montrealers lined up for STM memorabilia yesterday

By


At the STM sale on Sunday. Photos by Cindy Lopez

Hundreds of people lined up Sunday at Garage Bellechasse for STM memorabilia at the STM Vintage Garage Sale. It was a chance for the public to buy a piece of transit history, from old metro signs to vintage coin boxes used on buses back in the day. There were people lining up hours before the doors opened, the line-up stretching west on Bellechasse down to St-Laurent Blvd. The wait went on for hours but it was worth it for a piece of transit treasure. The proceeds from the vintage sale were donated to local charities around Montreal.

See our photos here:

  • image 1stmvintagesale-jpg
  • image 4stmvintagesale-jpg
  • image 12stmvintagesale-jpg
  • image 6stmvintagesale-jpg
  • image 7stmvintagesale-jpg
  • image 11stmvintagesale-jpg
  • image 5stmvintagesale-jpg
  • image 10stmvintagesale-jpg
  • image 3stmvintagesale-jpg
  • image 2stmvintagesale-jpg
  • image 9stmvintagesale-jpg
  • image 8stmvintagesale-jpg

