Hundreds of Montrealers lined up for STM memorabilia yesterday



At the STM sale on Sunday. Photos by Cindy Lopez

Hundreds of people lined up Sunday at Garage Bellechasse for STM memorabilia at the STM Vintage Garage Sale. It was a chance for the public to buy a piece of transit history, from old metro signs to vintage coin boxes used on buses back in the day. There were people lining up hours before the doors opened, the line-up stretching west on Bellechasse down to St-Laurent Blvd. The wait went on for hours but it was worth it for a piece of transit treasure. The proceeds from the vintage sale were donated to local charities around Montreal.

See our photos here: