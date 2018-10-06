Saturday, Oct 6

Mr. Oizo

Log in to Facebook or Instagram tonight (and/or on Oct. 12) for Mapp le Mile End, where you can follow five artists who’ll be live-mapping around the neighbourhood, their work captured by a projection-mapping bike. 7–10 p.m.

Tonight and tomorrow night at Mainline Theatre, catch an encore of Fringe fest hit 4’33” in Baghdad, a comedy show starring Nicolas Royer-Artuso as a TED Talk lecturer. Topics covered include avant-garde art theory, sound art, invasion, academic research and imperialism. 3997 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $12.50

Montreal singer-songwriter Vox Sambou launches his EP at le Ministère with opener Rommel Riberio and DJs Gayance and Asma. 4521 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $10/$15

French house pioneer Mr. Oizo is playing the SAT tonight along with local favourites DJ Cherry Cola, Haffenfold and Bolarhino. Société des Arts Technologiques, 10 p.m., $25/$30

NDQ is hosting a New Wave night. DJ Awwful will be spinning 80s works by New Order, Soft Cell, Oppenheimer Analysis and a host of other classics. There’s also no cover! Notre Dame des Quilles (32 Beaubien E), 10 p.m., free

Catch local electronic acts Debbie Doe and Filthy Blue live at le Ritz, with DJ sets by itsounds and D-Grade for good measure. 179 Jean-Talon W., 11 p.m., $5/PWYC

