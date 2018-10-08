Monday, Oct. 8

Keijo Haino

Service industry folks for whom the long weekend starts today should take note that Datcha-adjacent Russian-themed cocktail lounge Kabinet is having one of their Monday L’undistrie nights. The event features free pizza, drink specials and guest bartenders from Le Lab and Pelicano. Music is by DJs Milen Christov and Christian Theodore. 92 Laurier W, 5:00 p.m., free.

For those coming off of Thanksgiving celebrations (or regular weekend partying), Black and Blue festival is holding a Recovery Party at Complexe Sky. Local DJs Kev-J and Stephen Grondin will open for Miami-based DJ Kristen Knight. 1478 Ste-Catherine E, 6:00 p.m., $12

The Festival du Nouveau Cinéma is screening the world premiere of Danish director Martin Skovbjerg Jensen’s coming of age film Sticks and Stones, subtitled in English. The director will be present for a Q and A session. Cineplex Odeon Quartier Latin, 7:30 p.m., $14

If Halloween and its slew of spooky parties aren’t coming quickly enough, the Dance With the Dead show at Théâtre Fairmount may be just what you need. Get your fill of sinister synths and electro rock action via the Orange County, CA duo and local openers le Matos and Gloom Influx. 5240 Parc, 8 p.m., $25/$28

A legend in some circles (including our columnist Johnson Cummins, who couldn’t recommend this gig enough),experimental Japanese guitarist Keiji Haino will slay at la Sala Rossa. The openers are Julia Reidy and Eliza Kavtion. 4848 St-Laurent, 8:30 p.m., $20/$22

