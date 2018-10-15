Monday, Oct. 15

Wizard Apprentice

If you missed your chance to see Boots Riley’s film Sorry to Bother You when it was in (first-run) theatres, catch it this week at Dollar Cinema. 6900 Decarie Square, 5:30 p.m. and 9 p.m., $2.50

The Consulate General of the Republic of Korea is having an art vernissage this evening. The event includes Korean food and kpop, and other k-stuff. If you can’t make it today, the expo runs all week. 1250 René-Lévesque W., suite 3600, 6 p.m., free

McGill LGBT History Month hosts a screening of Robin Campillo’s acclaimed 2017 documentary 120 battements par minute (which won the Grand Prix at Cannes ), followed by a panel discussion. Bonus: dinner is included. 853 Sherbrooke W., 6–9 p.m., free (sign-up required)

Teesri Duniya Theatre and the Concordia Theatre department are holding Cause or Consequence, a conference to discuss cultural appropriation in Robert E. Lepage’s recent work SLAV. The event has a variety of speakers from both the academic and theatre worlds and is open to all. D.B. Clarke Theatre (1455 de Maisonneuve W.), 6:30 p.m., free

Garage/psychadelic group the Oh Sees are contemporary classics. You can see them with opener the Pottery at le National tonight — it should be a lively show. 1220 Str-Catherine E., 8 p.m., $28/$30

The Slut Island music festival presents (from Oakland, CA) electronic music producer and motion graphics/performance artist Wizard Apprentice, L.A.’s Bedroom Witch and locals Chivengi and Elena Stoodley. Brasserie Beaubien (73 Beaubien E.), 8:30 p.m., price unlisted

