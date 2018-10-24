REVIEW: Nice Girls Finish Last: Cuidado by BIA

BIA, Nice Girls Finish Last: Cuidado (RCA)

After co-writing tracks for the likes of Camila Cabello and J Balvin under the watchful mentorship of Pharrell Williams, BIA is finally ready to step into the spotlight.

The Boston-bred rapper has flows on flows; the catchiness she supplies is undeniable. The six songs on Nice Girls Finish Last: Cuidado are simple yet to the point. Though there isn’t a terrible amount of lyrical substance here, the EP is certainly a good start to what could be a great career.

6/10 Trial Track: “Hollywood”