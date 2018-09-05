Wednesday, Sept. 5

As part of the Quartier Danses Festival — which promotes the “democratization” of contemporary dance via free outdoor performances, screenings and exhibits through Sept. 15 — dancer Kristen Céré will be accompanied by Opéra dans le parc founder Nadia Neiazy and the Montreal Symphony Orchestra’s Gary Russell. In front of 175 Ste-Catherine W. 12:30–12:55 p.m., free

OUMF begins! The street festival in the UQAM Ghetto kicks off the school year with block party programming courtesy of the team behind November’s M for Montreal music festival. This year’s edition features an IleSoniq dance party on Thursday, Ghostface Killah on Friday and Dead Obies and Vnce Carter b2b on Saturday, with loads of other activities including live street art, dance, sports and fitness, sideshow performers and gaming. From Ste-Catherine to Sherbrooke, Sanguinet to Berri, 4–11 p.m., free

Rap Battles for Social Justice and the Concordia Student Union invite one and all to their Rap Writing Workshop, where issues surrounding sexual violence will be discussed and expressed. 1455 de Maisonneuve W., 4-7 p.m., free

The Montreal Museum of Fine Arts opens a fresh fall exhibition today, Resplendent Illuminations on medieval illuminated books. The show runs until January 6th. 1390 Sherbrooke W., 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., free for those under 30 years of age or $15.

If you’re on the Plaza, you could always hit up Ausgang‘s latest art/fashion/music vernissage and popup, Gothico Exotico, hosted by local clothing brand MarkAntoine, The event features art by Charlo Brouillard and a DJ sets by Empress Cissy Low and Mr. Touré aka Sagewondah. 6524 St-Hubert, 8:00 p.m., Free.

