Tuesday, Sept. 4

Don’t tell us we didn’t warn you that Drake is in town, playing the first of two consecutive nights at the Bell Centre with Migos opening. 1909 Avenue-des-Canadiens-de-Montréal, 7 p.m., $231.05 (only tickets this price level remained at post-time; more options are available for Wednesday’s show, from $81.05)

Trio DDD/Janosy/Sasseville play at Casa del Popolo for the bi-monthly Mardi Spaghetti improvised music event. 4873 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $5–$10 (suggested price)

It’s your last chance to take advantage of the Cinéma Urbain, the outdoor film festival presented by the SAT. This year’s final film is Martin Scorsese’s 1978 rock documentary The Last Waltz, about the last live performance of the Band. Guest stars in the film include Bob Dylan, Eric Clapton and Paul Butterfield, among others. Corner of Ste-Catherine and Juliette Béliveau, 9 p.m., free

If you’re looking to prolong the long weekend, Suoni per il Popolo and CKUT present Swedish metalheads Monolord and Quebec biker doom band the Death Wheelers at la Vitrola. 4602 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $12/$15

Marxist drag artist Peaches Lepage celebrates her birthday with Boundless, a cabaret show to benefit migrant parents’ health. Expect live music by Radwan Ghazi Moumneh (Jerusalem in My Heart), Ms. Holmes and Spring Blades, drag by Uma Gahd, Ana LaSabrosa and Connie Lingua and the bday girl herself acting as hostess. Bar le Ritz (179 Jean-Talon W.), 9 p.m., $12/PWYC (no one turned away for lack of funds)

