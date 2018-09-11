Tuesday, Sept. 11

In the mood for some new ink? Black Rose Tattoo is doing a first come, first served flash day today, and 100% of the proceeds will be donated to the Montreal Sexual Assault Centre. Black Rose Tattoo (4067 St-Laurent), 10 a.m.–7 p.m., $180–$350

Just in time for the release of Shane Black’s The Predator, Cinema 1999 presents a 35mm screening of John McTiernan’s 1987 masterclass in muscles and one-liners, Predator. Bar le Ritz PDB (179 Jean-Talon W.), 7 p.m., $10

Cinéma du Parc is showing a new 2K restoration of Tarkovsky’s 183-minute epic on the fifteenth-century Russian icon painter Andrei Rublev (1963). The film was censored in the Soviet Union and cut down for commercial purposes in the States, so this is an opportunity to view the original version on the big screen. 3575 Parc, 2 p.m. or 5:45 p.m., $10

As part of the YUL Eats festival, Chefs Aaron Langille and Simon Mathys present the first of two Food Core events. Today’s presentation is on the chemistry, and social and historical contexts of corn. It’s a participation-based event where the public gets to taste the food. Centre Phi (407 Saint-Pierre), 6 p.m.—7:30 p.m., $43.39

