PHOTOS: Here’s what Montrealers think of politicians running in this election

The Quebec provincial election is almost upon us (Monday, Oct. 1 — don’t forget to vote), and as usual with the campaign come plenty of expressions of displeasure by amateur vandals armed with Sharpies (and sometimes spray paint). Once again our crew captured this year’s defaced placards for posterity. For our more serious election coverage, look here but if you want to see GND with two different penises on his face, check out this gallery:



































