Friday, Sept. 21

Under the big tent on McGill’s Lower Field, the 17th annual First People’s House pow-wow invites the public to see traditional dancing, drumming and singing as well as artisan vendors and reps for McGill student groups and other Indigenous organizations. 845 Sherbrooke W., 11 a.m.–4 p.m., free

The 3rd edition of the 2-day event Gothfest starts tonight at Katacombes. The fest features a six groups each night. Tonight’s programme features Ashbreather, The Braineaters, and Sanguine Glacialis among others. You can consult the schedule for the entire event here. 1634 St-Laurent, 6:30 p.m., $20+

La Force is Broken Social Scene/AroarA’s Ariel Engel’s solo project, and man oh man is it good. Engel’s voice is amazing and the songs’ craft and production will invariably elicit Feist comparisons. She’s at the Phi Centre tonight; Murray Lightburn opens. 407 St-Pierre, 8 p.m., $23.50

The Red Bull Music Academy is presenting a tenth anniversary show for Montreal label Arbutus Records (who notably released Grimes’ début album). The event features performances by TOPS, Cadence Weapon, Marie Davidson and others. 1499 William, 8 p.m., $10

Two Edinburgh bands, Les BOF (who sing in French!) and Head Henchmen are playing Quai des Brumes’ Fuzztown event, along with locals Fuad and the Feztones and Les Envahisseurs, who are launching an album. The night features a good mix a yéyé, garage and surf. 4481 St-Denis, 9 p.m., $12

Dutch tech/house DJ Joris Voorn presents his project Spectrum at l’Astral along with Newspeak resident Riico. Voorn is at the centre of the Amsterdam music scene, and has worked with the likes of Laurent Garnier and Carl Cox in the past. 305 Ste-Catherine W., 10 p.m., $26.75

