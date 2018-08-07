Tuesday, August 7



Festival Présence Autochtone. Photo by Mario Faubert

The 28th edition of Présence Autochtone, a festival celebrating Indigenous filmmakers, artists, and storytellers, kicks off tonight at BAnQ. Check out a program of short films at the opening night screening, and stick around for live music performances. 475 Maisonneuve), 7 p.m., $5

Alt-rockers The Smashing Pumpkins bring their Shiny And Oh So Bright Tour to the Bell Centre tonight, and you can still grab your tickets online. 1909 Canadiens-de-Montréal, 7 p.m., $62.50

Love in Outer Space is a night of roots, jazz, and blues, with jazz fest favourite Jitterbugswing, and the electric guitar and harmonica stylings of the blues quartet-meets-jazz band Mojo Vipers. Casa del Popolo (4873 St-Laurent), doors 8 p.m., $8/$10

Catch this week’s edition of Cinéma Urbain, where Spike Lee’s Do the Right Thing will be screening in Place de la Paix. There is a chance of thunderstorms, so stay tuned to the event page for updates. St-Laurent and Place du Marché, 9 p.m., free

