Tuesday, Aug. 14



Falsifier. Photo by Joseph Flannery

If you’re into metal and deathcore you’ll want to head to Bar le Ritz where Traitors, Signs of the Swarm, Falsifier and Lost Creation play tonight. 179 Jean-Talon W., 7 p.m., $17.50/$22.50

On the Pride program tonight: Cabaret Fierté, a night of burlesque, music and drag queens in Parc Emilie Gamelin. The event is free and open to the public, and you can stick around after the show for DJ sets and dancing. , 8:30 p.m., free

Cinéma Urbain screens Luc Besson’s 1988 underwater odyssey Le Grand Bleu. Beside 1201 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., free

From Kraftwerk to Cold Cave, a new DJ night called Visage connects synth pop and synthwave, with DJs Roxy Moron and Tour d’Ivoire. Blizzarts (3956A St-Laurent), 10 p.m., free

