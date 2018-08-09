Thursday, Aug. 9



Fakear

The History of Sexuality, a fictionalized verbatim theatre project created by Dane Stewart and Talking Dog Productions as part of Fierté Montreal / Montreal Pride, opens tonight and runs until August 12. PDA’s Cinquième salle, 8 p.m., $27.25.

German professor Hans-Georg von Arburg will give tonight’s visiting scholar seminar, Scenery for the soul: dwelling between literature and toys as part of the CCA’s public lecture series. Visit the event page to RSVP and find more info. Canadian Centre for Architecture (1920 Baile), 6:30 p.m., free

Through Aug. 12, Montreal’s annual graffiti festival Under Pressure transforms the streets around Foufounes Electriques into a canvas for artists from all over, with live music (Brother Ali is this year’s headliner), DJs and dancers rounding out the block party atmosphere for a full-on celebration of hip hop culture.

Fierté Montréal Pride begins today and runs through Aug. 19 (parade day), promising the usual variety of free and ticketed cultural and community events, performances, conferences and parties and much more to support and celebrate local and international LGBTQIA+ communities. Among today’s events is Over the Rainbow, starring Montreal performing artist Rainbow and her team of 10 dancers. Cabaret Mado (Ste-Catherine E.), 10 p.m., $15/$20

Ahead of this weekend’s two-day blowout at Parc Jean-Drapeau — îleSoniq of course — are a few pre-festival events in the city to get people’s pulses up: from France, “globally tuned dance music” artist Fakear plays Théatre Corona with local opener Odile Myrtil, whose sound encompasses “experimental club music, hip hop and R&B” (2490 Notre-Dame W., 8 p.m., $29); Catalan techno/house DJ COYU (of Suara label fame) spins at Newspeak with locals Mike Larry and Kontrast (1403 Ste-Elisabeth, 10 p.m., $25); and at MTelus, Kayzo, RONIN and CRaymak & AWAL play the îleSoniq en ville bash (59 Ste-Catherine E., 9 p.m., $33).

