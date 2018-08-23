Thursday, Aug. 23



Kristian North. Photo by Minelly Kah

Today through Sunday, Aug. 26, Mont-Royal Avenue’s second street sale of the summer closes down the east-west thoroughfare to traffic to allow pedestrians to shop till 11 p.m. (every day except Sunday) and enjoy food, drink, music (click the link for the DJ schedule) and family activities (the latter between Cartier and Des Erables).

As part of the Festival Mode & Design, Ethik Eco-Design Hub go beyond the runway to promote their message of ethical fashion and environmentally responsible practices in the design industry. In addition to a fashion show (Place des Festivals, 6:30 p.m., free) they will also be hosting a conference and a clothing swap on the same day (Maison du développement durable, 50 Ste-Catherine W., 12 p.m., $35) to show that design doesn’t have to be disposable.

Cinema Sous Les Etoiles screens acclaimed documentary This Is Congo, an inside look at the violent conflict lasting over two decades in the DRC, tonight at Parc Molson. 6496 d’Iberville, 8 p.m., free

The Mutek music festival’s second Nocturne event goes down at SAT once again, with (among others) Italian synth artist Caterina Barbieri, Australian composer Lawrence English (whose sound is described as overwhelming, soulful ambient) and a four-corner sound piece by local artist Christian Carrière. 1201 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $42

In support of their recently released record Beyond XXXL, Montreal-based post-punks Freak Heat Waves kick off a tour with a gig at Club Balattou, where they’ll be supported by Kristian North and Kara Keith. 4372 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $10

