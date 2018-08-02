Thursday, Aug. 2



Pink Cocoon

Montreal-based illustrator Alice Zhang, a.k.a. the artist behind for the brand Spilt Milk, is the new resident artist taking over the Citizen Vintage Plateau storefront. Tonight an opening party will celebrate the arrival of the original installation, with drinks, music by DJ Radiant Baby, and Spilt Milk merch avaliable to purchase. 4059 St-Laurent, 6–9 p.m., free

As part of their Garage Club concert series, the CCA presents local art/electro/rock singer/musician Petra Glynt and electro-soul act Copcarbonfire. 1920 Baile, 8 p.m., free

What better name for a drag king extravaganza than Male Privilege? Burlesque hotspot the Wiggle Room presents a very rare event with a line-up including Charli Deville, Dreamboy, Magenta Haze, Miles Zinya and of course host Nat King Pole. 3874 St-Laurent, 8:30 p.m., $15/$20

When Suoni per il Popolo and CKUT get together to present a show, you know it’s going to be some hot alt shit: check out Portland doom metallers Witch Mountain with Montrealers Nightwitches and Pink Cocoon at la Vitrola. 4602 St-Laurent, 9:30 p.m., $12/$15

If you need to get out of the city, the 27th edition of the eclectic Festival des Arts de Saint-Sauveur kicks off with BalletMet’s performance of Roméo et Juliette and will, over the course of its August 2–12 run, feature performances from Toronto Dance Theatre, Hubbard Street Dance Chicago, and more. Saint-Sauveur, 8 p.m. daily, individual shows $35–$65, festival passes $260–$326.50, discounts available for groups and those under 30.

