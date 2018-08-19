Sunday, Aug. 19



FoodfestMTL is hosting a weekend-long Asian Night Market with over 60 restaurants participating in the celebration of street food from around the world. Today is the last day of this year’s event, so there’s still time to grab a bite, or many, down in Old Montreal. Montreal Clock Tower (1 Quai de l’Horloge), 11 a.m.-9 p.m., free admission/food prices range from $3-$8

The 34th annual Pride Parade is the main event and the biggest parade in Montreal, bringing together all members of the LGTBQ+ community, allies, friends and families. Whether you’re watching or marching, get ready for “the intense festive ambiance of the parade featuring all kinds of colourful people, themed floats, dancers and musicians along with the marching representatives of our diverse LGBTQ+ communities.” René-Lévesque from Metcalfe to Alexandre DeSève, 1–4 p.m., free

To close off this year’s Pride celebrations, Mondo Disko brings the music and the spirit of the bars, baths and discotheques that historically served as the incubators for queer culture in the city to the stage. Get ready to dance to your favourite throwbacks courtesy of DJs Robert Ouimet, Charles Poulin, Lost Heroes and Hollie Hensman. Parc des Faubourgs (De Lorimier & Ontario, Casino de Montréal stage), 4–11 p.m., free

Film Noir au Canal closes out its 2018 programming with David Lynch’s 2001 film Mulholland Drive — which has been called the American auteur’s masterpiece in some circles. Whether or not it’s really better than Blue Velvet and Twin Peaks, it’s worth a look if you’ve never seen it, or a second or third even if you have. The screening (at 8:20 p.m.) will be preceded by a musical performance and an introduction. St-Patrick Square (Wellington and Saint. Patrick), 7 p.m., free

120 battements par minute, Robin Campillo’s award winning film about the Act Up-Paris activists in the early 90s during the AIDS crisis, is on the program for tonight’s free open-air screening at La Station F-MR. Allée des Barges, 8:30 p.m., free

