Saturday, Aug. 25



Nate Husser. Photos by Kate Killet

Tonight’s “harvest edition” of Alexandraplatz’s Marché de Nuit is the Mile Ex bar’s last block party of 2018, and despite its name, this is an all-day, family-friendly event with artisan kiosks, DJs, food trucks and (of course) booze. 6731 Esplanade, 2–11 p.m.

All the elements of hip hop will be on display and open to interaction at Verdun’s Festival Arts de Rue in Parc Therrien. The family-friendly event “encourages emerging artists, cultural development, cultural diversity and linguistic diversity” via rap, DJing, breakdance and graffiti. 3750 Gaétan-Laberge (Verdun), 4–9 p.m.

Providing a soundtrack for the fashion shows happening in the Quartier des Spectacles as part of Festival Mode & Design are DJ Tommy Kruise (musical stage, 7 p.m.) and Nate Husser live (main stage, 10:30 p.m.). Ste-Catherine & Jeanne Mance

Our Hammer of the Mods columnist Johnson Cummins awards his pick of the week to the old-school metal line up of Black Tusk, Whores, Venomenom and White Nails, performing tonight at Foufounes Electriques. 87 Ste-Catherine E., 7:30 p.m., $18/$20

On this penultimate night of the Mutek festival, big things are going down into the wee hours at MTelus, both in the main concert hall (Pheek, Chloé, DJ Python, Kenny Larkin and Honey Dijon, with visuals by Bun Bun, Diagraf and Boycott) and the intimate Savoy space (Klara Lewis, Jaclyn Kendall, CMD and DEBIT). 59 Ste-Catherine E., 11 p.m.–6 a.m., $48

