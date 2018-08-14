REVIEW: Florence + the Machine, High as Hope

Florence + the Machine, High as Hope (Republic/Virgin EMI)

After Florence Welch shared her struggles, past and current, in an interview with The Guardian, there is no doubt that the band’s fourth studio album is her cathartic release from her darker, romantically gothic (if common) youthful transgressions. Moving away from a heavy-handed artist persona, Florence’s vocals never fail to deliver raw, emotional teachings. Reflected in the minimal production, Florence is expressive about becoming mature and finding herself in the 30-something era of finding comfort in loneliness and nostalgia, long-lost loves and attaining self-absolution. Florence + the Machine returns to the stage unwittingly crowning Florence Welch the high priestess of redemptive wisdom. 8/10 Trial Track: “Big God”