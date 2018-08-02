If heaviosity is your bag, this week will rule

As we near the biggest and one of the last outdoor festivals of the summer (Osheaga), I must admit that there are some worthy artists this year that almost make staring at giant screens hundreds of feet from the stage worth it. Once again, though, I will dedicate my bandwidth to what is happening in the clubs this week. If you do brave the elements at Osheaga, for Pete’s sake, bring some sunscreen.

Thursday: A guaranteed stormer of a gig is happening tonight at la Plante with the brass blast of What Cheer? Brigade with the solid support and mind fuckery of Crabe and the punktastic Body Break. Secret location, 9 p.m., $8/$12

If you want to get your Osheaga started early, show up to the official pre-party at l’Esco with Poncuation and Zouz. 4461 St-Denis, 8:30 p.m., $12/$15

Those who need the solid stoner riffs that the Osheaga experience just can’t provide can make tracks to la Vitrola to catch the bong bubblers from Witch Mountain with Nightwitches and the stoner blues of Pink Cocoon. 4602 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $12/$15

For a guaranteed swell time, head to the DIY-gig environs and cheap quarts of Brasserie Beaubien when their stage hosts Moncton’s stoner kings Diner Drugs with Chronolith, Mooch and Gutser. 73 Beaubien E., 8 p.m., $8/PWYC

Friday: If you’re looking for some good ol’ fashioned punk rawk just like Mama used to bake, you can darken the door of the Barfly to catch Obscene Brigade and the Bambies. 4062 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $7

Saturday: If you’re looking for some authentic ’90s-era NYHC, get to Katacombes for Jersey Crew legends 25 Ta Life with the hardcore youth crew support of Brick by Brick, Offside, Violent State, Northwalk, Wax, Egodestroys. Shit is gonna get so heavy, you and your bros are gonna want to punch a hole in the floor, straight ta China. 1635 St-Laurent, 7 p.m., $18/$20

For some heaviosity of a completely different stripe, make it to le Ritz for Spirit Adrift with Venomenon and guests. 179 Jean-Talon W., 8 p.m., $13/$15

Sunday: For some real hardcore, spend your Sabbath at Katacombes, where L.A.’s Generacion Suicida will play with Ottawa’s Durs Coeurs, Sexface and Ultra Razzia. You can show up at 4 p.m. to catch the BBQ and DIY market that will be set up on Katacombes’ awesome terrasse. 1635 St-Laurent, 7 p.m., $12

Wednesday: Nothing could’ve been more pleasing than Zakk Wylde’s Black Label Society being forced to cancel their Montreal date a couple of months back but their openers and the real reason for going to that show — Corrosion of Conformity and Eyehategod — still saved the date and performed in the tiny confines of Foufs. Perfect gig. Eyehategod absolutely slayed at Heavy Montreal last weekend and will open for COC before BLS wrecks the whole night with Wylde’s pig-squeal guitar pyrotechnics. Best of all though, this rescheduled gigs means that you get another chance to catch COC and Eyehategod. Yep, I just gave a Black Label Society show the gig of the week. MTelus (59 Ste-Catherine E.), 8 p.m., $48/$52

Current Obsession: Circle Jerks, Group Sex

