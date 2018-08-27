Monday, Aug. 27



Whether you’re in the Quartier des Spectacles or feel like making a special trip, check out the Surfaces art expo, featuring work by some of the city’s top street artists and collectives including Omen, A’Shop, MissMe, Garbage Beauty, Stare and Zilon. Surfaces will be on display through Oct. 28. Promenade des Artistes (Président-Kennedy between Jeanne-Mance & Kimberley), 11 a.m.–10 p.m.

Check out a workshop hosted by Les Amis du Champ des Possibles that teaches the art and craft of Botanical Design tonight at Aire Commune. Participants will learn not only how to identify different species, but the basic principles of illustration to bring the plants to life on paper. 5705 Gaspe, 6–8 p.m., $20

The 42nd annual Festival des Films du Monde de Montréal is on (believe it or not), bringing a selection of films from around the world to the Imperial and Quartier Latin cinemas. Check out the program here. 1430 Bleury/350 Emery, various times, $13.50 (single tickets)

A pair of quality local acts are playing la Vitrola tonight: synth-heavy experimental rock act Victory Chimes (led by music-scenester Jeff Louch) and electro-folk singer-songwriter Daniel Isaiah. 4602 St-Laurent, 9:30 p.m., $8

