Saturday, August 4



Mr. Touré

The Woman Power presents a launch party for local author Josiane Ménard’s first poetry book, États d’âme (States of the soul) tonight at Espace POP. 5587 Parc, 6–9 p.m., free

If you’re into park hangs and free shows, singer/songwriter Paul Cargenello’s bilingual MTL RnB project featuring Cargnello, Alan Prater, Aiza Ntibarikure, Jasmine Bleile, and several other local luminaries touches down in Parc-Notre-Dame-de-Grâce. 3500 Girouard, 7 p.m., free

Pride begins next week, but you can catch some pre-festival programming at MainLine Theatre, where a Pride-copresented ongoing production of Martin Sherman’s play Gently Down the Stream (by Brave New Productions) is on tonight and nearly nightly through Aug. 11. 3997 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $18

Any party people who are not on the fest circuit (or festivalgoers looking for an Osheaga afterparty off the beaten path) ought to get to Mile End nightclub Datcha for some Afro house care of Poirier and Mr. Touré. 98 Laurier W., 11 p.m., price unlisted

For more concert recommendations, consult our Music Listings and see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.