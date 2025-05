Robert Eggers’ Gothic horror film starring Lily-Rose Depp is streaming now in Canada on Prime Video.

Nosferatu is the #1 movie streaming in Canada

Streaming guide JustWatch has revealed the top 10 movies streaming in Canada. Topping the charts is Robert Eggers’ Gothic horror film Nosferatu — starring Bill Skarsgård, Nicholas Hoult and Lily-Rose Depp — which is streaming now in Canada on Prime Video.

“A gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman and the terrifying vampire infatuated with her, causing untold horror in its wake.”

In second and third place are Conclave (Prime Video) and Another Simple Favour (Prime Video).

