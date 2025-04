CONTEST: Win tickets to see Shaina Hayes live in Montreal on April 19

Building on the critical acclaim for 2024 sophomore album Kindergarten Heart, Montreal singer-songwriter Shaina Hayes is playing a show at Théâtre Fairmount (5240 Parc) on Saturday, April 19 at 8:30 p.m., with doors opening at 7 p.m. The opening act is Aline Winant.

Bonsound is giving away a pair of tickets for this upcoming Shaina Hayes concert. For a chance to win, please share the post below via Instagram, and tag a friend in the comments who you’d like to bring to the show.

For more on the show and to buy tickets ($35), please visit the Bonsound website.

