Conservatives in panic mode as polling projects Pierre Poilievre may lose his seat

According to a report by The Globe and Mail, the Conservatives are polling so poorly in Ontario that they’re worried Pierre Poilievre may lose his seat. Poilievre has been a Member of Parliament for the Carleton riding in Ottawa since 2004.

Internal polling projects the Liberals at 50% support in Ontario, followed by the Conservatives at 36% and the NDP at 9%. The Conservatives are reportedly pouring additional resources into their leader’s riding in order to help him win his seat.

The Liberals are projected to win a majority in the upcoming federal election on April 28.

PC internal polling reportedly has the LPC at 50%, CPC at 36%, and NDP at 9% in Ontario among 3000 voters https://t.co/BITtUi5mVv — Polling Canada (@CanadianPolling) April 23, 2025 Conservatives in panic mode as internal polling projects Pierre Poilievre may lose his seat

For our latest in news, please visit the News section.