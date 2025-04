Canadians are also cutting back on travel to the U.S. and buying more Canadian products.

According to a new study by the Angus Reid Institute, 76% of Canadians say they’re boycotting American products.

61% of Canadians also say they’re cancelling or delaying trips to the U.S., while 86% say they’re buying more Canadian products.

“The cross-border data already proves it: Canadians are cutting back their travel to the U.S. to levels last seen during COVID-19. These numbers may drop further, considering that 3 in 5 Canadians say they’re cancelling or delaying plans to travel across the border. In addition to this, the proportion of Canadians saying they’re boycotting American products or buying more Canadian products is already high and appears to be growing.”

76% of Canadians are boycotting American products

The Angus Reid Institute conducted an online survey from March 28 to 31, 2025 among a representative randomized sample of 2,131 Canadian adults who are members of Angus Reid Forum.

For our latest in news, please visit the News section.